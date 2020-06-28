Darien, Brunswick citizens call for racial justice during march down Hwy. 17

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Almost 100 people marched peacefully down Highway 17 in Darien on Sunday, making a pleal for racial justice throughout the community and the country.
This is in response to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black men and women. The group marched to the McIntosh County Courthouse, where they prayed for racial justice. They then made their way to a park for speakers, food and music.
Arbery’s family was at the march. The father says the community’s support means a lot...but there’s still a lot of work to do.
“I ain’t gonna be satisfied until I see a guilty verdict, and I want to see these people live the rest of their lives in jail and prison,” said Marcus Arbery, Sr. “I don’t want to see them on the street, so that’s what’s going to make me and my son be happy. My son will rest in peace then.”
Law enforcement was present to ensure safety, and marchers thanked them for that.
