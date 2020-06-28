Head index values over 100°F return Monday

Tuesday will be warm as well, with highs in the mid 90s. There is, however, a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms lasting into the evening compared to Monday. This stormier pattern continues on Wednesday afternoon with highs once again in the low to mid 90s. Some of this rain can be attributed to a low off to our west, that will be moving closer to us heading into the Fourth of July weekend. This means above average rain chances will persist from the middle the week into the weekend.