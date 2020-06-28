Less dust, more heat to start the week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been a very warm day, with temperatures in the low to mid 90s, feeling like the lower triple digits! It is important as we dive into summer, to remember to remain hydrated and take breaks from the heat if possible.
The air quality is better than Saturday, with much less Saharan dust overhead! Temperatures will be warm through the evening with temperatures still in the upper 80s at sunset.
Tybee Tides: 0.9' 9:24PM I 7.5' 3:02AM I 0.0' 9:45AM
Monday morning will be a warm one, with morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Some coastal communities might not even dip below the 80°F mark! Temperatures warm to the lower 90s by lunchtime, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will once again reach the lower triple digits during the afternoon and could reach as high as 110°F.
Some of us will cool down thanks to scattered afternoon showers and a thunderstorm or two from early afternoon through dinnertime. A shower or two may linger after sunset, but the thunderstorm threat will be lowered.
Tuesday will be warm as well, with highs in the mid 90s. There is, however, a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms lasting into the evening compared to Monday.
This stormier pattern continues on Wednesday afternoon with highs once again in the low to mid 90s. Some of this rain can be attributed to a low off to our west, that will be moving closer to us heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
This means above average rain chances will persist from the middle the week into the weekend.
If there is any good news out of this, our temperatures won't be quite as warm at the end of the week. Afternoon highs return to near-average, with temperatures closer to 90°F in the afternoon Thursday through the weekend.
Tropics:
Saharan dust/dry air is still moving off of the west coast of Africa, but locally we won't see more than a slight haze overhead for the next day or two. There is a tropical wave a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, off the west coast of Africa.
This system has a 10% chance of development over the next two days and a 20% chance of development over the next five. An area of low pressure will likely develop off the Mid-Atlantic and move toward the northeast this week.
The low will remain offshore and only has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.