Savannah Police investigates pedestrian-involved crash on Lincoln Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that happened Saturday on Lincoln Street.
Around 3:15 p.m., the male driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling west on Byran Street and attempted to make a turn onto Lincoln Street, when he entered the sidewalk and struck a female pedestrian.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the male driver was fleeing from a previous hit and run. He was arrested and charged for both incidents which include, failing to stop at a stop sign (two counts), improper left turn, reckless driving, driving under the influence (two counts), following too close, hit, and run, and serious injury by motor vehicle.
The female pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.