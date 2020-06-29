American Traditions Vocal Competition to participate in Summer in Savannah

“As hard as it on a nonprofit in this challenging climate, it’s hard on everyone,” said Kellee Haselton, ATC Board and President. “So, part of our giving back to Savannah initiative is that for every fundraiser we do, we will give back to the community and do a free concert. Not only to keep our organization alive through donations, but also as a way to say thank you Savannah. You’ve supported us for 28 years and we want to give back to you and provide you with something to lift your spirits during this difficult time. That’s what this is all about. Making sure that we’re still able to inspire and uplift when people can’t gather for their normal range of entertainment that they’re used to getting.”