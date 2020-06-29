American Traditions Vocal Competition to participate in Summer in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The American Traditions Vocal Competition has announced that it hopes and plans to go on as scheduled in February, but the organization will be part of the summer in Savannah as well.
The ATC will present a community concert series, including free shows in a variety of downtown Savannah locations that will allow the public to enjoy music while social distancing. The community shows will coincide with a series of ticketed concerts at private homes that will serve as fundraisers for the ATC. This will allow the organization to remain present in the community while also continuing to do business during the health crisis.
“As hard as it on a nonprofit in this challenging climate, it’s hard on everyone,” said Kellee Haselton, ATC Board and President. “So, part of our giving back to Savannah initiative is that for every fundraiser we do, we will give back to the community and do a free concert. Not only to keep our organization alive through donations, but also as a way to say thank you Savannah. You’ve supported us for 28 years and we want to give back to you and provide you with something to lift your spirits during this difficult time. That’s what this is all about. Making sure that we’re still able to inspire and uplift when people can’t gather for their normal range of entertainment that they’re used to getting.”
The American Traditions Community Concert Series will kick of Saturday, July 4th with a show featuring patriotic music by an ATC alum who is now a part of the community that she will be entertaining next weekend.
