Bond denied for Metter homicide suspect

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A Candler County judge denied bond for a man charged with murder.
Juan Johnson’s first appearance hearing offered little information about what prompted the shooting.
Johnson answered only yes or no questions from Judge Bobby Reaves. He’s accused of shooting and killing Willie Cheley Jr on North Trappnell Street last week.
Not much information is being shared about the case. Investigators did reveal after court that Johnson went back to Trappnell Street after Cheley got in an argument with one of Johnson’s relatives.
Officers spent a week looking for Johnson in Candler County.
“We were in communication with the family, who said he wanted to turn himself in and on Saturday, he called and said he wanted to turn himself in,” said Metter Police Chief Robert Shore.
During court Monday, Judge Reaves outlined the current challenges the courts face with COVID-19 and the governor’s executive order.
The judge could not pinpoint a time when things will get back to normal.
Johnson will remain in jail while he waits for defense attorney to request a bond hearing in Superior Court.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.