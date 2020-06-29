Bull Street Library temporarily closes due to positive COVID-19 case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Live Oak Public Libraries report the Bull Street Library branch will close, starting Monday, June 29, because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The library branch will be deep cleaned and disinfected. Staff who may have come in contact with the positive patient will self-isolate at home for 14 days. The Bull Street Libary is expected to reopen with limited services the week of July 6.
The Live Oak Public Libraries just recently re-opened after being temporarily closed under Georgia’s COVID-19 restrictions. They reopened on Monday, June 15.
Safety rules are in place for library visitors. Some include wearing a face mask, a one-hour visit, social distancing, and limited capacity inside the libraries. You can read more about the service guidelines here.
