Bulloch Co. superintendent asking for parent feedback on school re-opening plans

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County’s superintendent is asking for feedback regarding their back-to-school plan.
The Department of Public Health designated Bulloch County as a Substantial Spread COVID-19 area on June 25. Because of this, Bulloch County Schools will take an approach that allows the system to move forward with student learning while also facing the uncertainty of spread levels.
They say this gives students the opportunity to resume learning as soon as possible.
The plan is for all students to resume school using the school district’s virtual learning program. It is possible the school system will delay the first day of school until August 17.
This would allow schools to have time to properly prepare for this type of learning.
When Bulloch County is reclassified to a lower spread category, the school district will allow students, who choose to do so, to return to a traditional, face-to-face school setting.
Bulloch County Schools wants community feedback about the return-to-school plan.
Superintendent of Schools Charles Wilson will livestream two different sessions where he will address concerns from stakeholders and answer questions. These will be aired online at www.bullochschools.org/boardlive on Thursday, July 2, at 9:00 a.m. and Monday, July 6, at 3:00 p.m.
There are two ways to submit questions and concerns for these sessions.
You can submit questions online with this online form https://bit.ly/38c81dV which is available in English and Spanish; or Call 912.212.8512 to submit questions, if you do not have access to the Internet. Language Line translation services are available for any language.
Submit questions prior to noon on Wednesday, July 1, to be addressed in the superintendent’s session on Thursday, July 2, at 9:00 a.m., or submit questions prior to midnight on Sunday, July 5, to be addressed in the superintendent’s session on Monday, July 6, at 3:00 p.m.
Afterwards questions will be added to the school district’s COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions website at www.bullochschools.org/FAQBulloch.
