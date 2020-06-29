Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 6-29-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An upper level trough continues over the east coast into midweek. This will give us a chance for showers and storms everyday. Temps will be well above average to start the week with a slight cool down by Friday. In the tropics there are two areas the National Hurricane Center is watching. The first area is located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. It is moving west-northwestward at 20mph. There is only a 10% chance for development in the next 5 days. The second area is a 20% development off the southeast coast by Tuesday. The system will move northeastward away from the US.