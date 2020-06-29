Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 6-29-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An upper level trough continues over the east coast into midweek. This will give us a chance for showers and storms everyday. Temps will be well above average to start the week with a slight cool down by Friday. In the tropics there are two areas the National Hurricane Center is watching. The first area is located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. It is moving west-northwestward at 20mph. There is only a 10% chance for development in the next 5 days. The second area is a 20% development off the southeast coast by Tuesday. The system will move northeastward away from the US.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday night will mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
