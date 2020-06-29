High volume creates cut-off at free COVID-19 testing site on Sallie Mood Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Long lines after cars were turned away from a COVID-19 testing site in Savannah.
The Coastal Health District tells us people started lining up at the site on Sallie Mood Drive around 6 Monday morning.
One man told WTOC he waited three hours to get tested.
Health officials say there are a number of reasons for the high volume, and the heat is creating challenges for the staff who have to wear full protective equipment.
“I know that people are disappointed with that and we’re frustrated with it too. You know we want people to get tested and we want to be able to serve everyone who wants to come by and get tested, but you know resources are what they are and we can only do however many tests we can do and keep enough supplies and keep our staff members safe,” said Ginger Heidel, Risk Communicator for the Coastal Health District.
The health departments in the Coastal Health District will close at 5 p.m. Thursday for the July Fourth holiday.
They’ll stay closed Friday, but if you need to get tested, you still can. They’ll have a free site open in Richmond Hill in partnership with Expercare urgent care clinic.
