Keeping safe during a COVID-19 summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Now that summer is in full swing, you’re probably looking forward to some of those classic summer family activities. But with the pandemic still going on, medical professionals want to remind you there are some things you need to think about first.
Doctors say the first thing to understand is that no matter how you do so, gathering in a group will put you at a higher risk for contracting or spreading the Coronavirus. But if you do get together, try to make sure you’re outside.
“We do think that it’s less likely to spread in an outdoor environment,” said Dr. Blane Crosland with SouthCoast Medical Group. “There’s a couple reasons for that. First, I mean you can just get more distanced outside. Secondly, you’re not recirculating air like indoors with A/C and that sort of thing.”
She still suggests wearing masks and distancing when possible while outside.
With July 4 just around the corner, many of you may be wondering if your yearly BBQ is in jeopardy. Here are a few steps Doctor Crosland says you can take to reduce the health risk for you and your guests.
“Limiting the number of people, making sure all of you are trying to practice good quarantine measures meaning you’re not hanging out in really popular places before coming together, and then keeping your distance as much as possible,” she says. “Consider wearing a mask even if it’s a group that you’re close with. Lots and lots of good handwashing. Not sharing foods and drinks.”
Get creative to find ways you can enjoy those classic summer activities more safely. Doctor Crosland suggested this alternative to a traditional BBQ.
"Everyone could kind of just do a potluck or bring your own food and then you could even kind of separate it out and eat in different groups, like the folks who live together they eat together but kids can run around in the backyard and play and that sort of thing."
When it comes to finding activities for your kids during summer break, she warns it's best to stay away from waterparks, but it's worth checking in to see what measures your local pool is taking.
“I know some pools are shutting down every hour to clean lifeguard stands and bathrooms. So exploring those options and making sure that your local pool is taking those precautions and then you know that they’re not packing the pool at capacity.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.