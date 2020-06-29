Kitchen fire displaces 3 people on E 53rd St. in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a kitchen fire in the 1100-block of East 53rd Street early Monday morning.
According to the department, the first crews were on the scene around 1:45 a.m. and quickly put the fire out. They say it started with an unattended pot left on the stove. There were no injuries but three people were displaced.
Fire officials want to remind you to be sure to set timers when you’re cooking and never cook while sleepy or walk away with a burner on.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.