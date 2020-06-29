Monday: Heat Advisory, Isolated Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s warm and muggy this morning, but mostly dry.
Temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. It will feel even hotter with humidity factored in. A Heat Advisory is in effect for coastal counties; temperatures may feel as hot as 108° for a brief period this afternoon.
Limit strenuous outdoor activity during the middle - between 1 and 5 p.m. - of the afternoon and make sure you are staying hydrated.
Isolated showers and storms are possible late in the afternoon and early evening. One, or two, may produce gusty winds, especially north of I-16. If storms form, they will be moving from north, to south, this afternoon - a different direction that the past several days of spotty storms.
The forecast dries back out a bit this evening.
Stay cool,
Cutter
