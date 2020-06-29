Richmond Hill Fire Dept. gives heat safety tips

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Warnings from area firefighters Monday when it comes to protecting yourself and family during the extreme heat.
When it comes to wearing face masks and extreme heat, Richmond Hill Fire Chief Brendon Greene said they recommend that people carry multiple masks to switch out throughout the day and of course to stay hydrated.
Greene said although masks can increase body temperature, it comes down to the type of mask that will help ease some of the heat.
He said cotton masks make it a little easier to breathe but also get wet from sweat a lot easier, which is why he recommends carrying a few other disposable masks.
Chief Greene said drinking at least 8 ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes will help avoid heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke with outside activities.
He said staying inside during the warmer parts of the day also helps, but if you have to go outside, to always be vigilant.
“In a day where you have temperatures as high as they are today it can be extremely difficult,” Greene said. “What we suggest and most experts suggest, is to stay inside especially during the warmer parts of the day. Try to do your activities in the morning or in the evening, make sure you drink a lot of water, avoid caffeine, avoid alcohol, check on those elderly neighbors of yours and check on people that don’t have conditioning; let’s all work as one community,” he said.
Chief Greene said when it comes to their department, they try to get their training done in the morning when it’s not as hot.
When there is a heat index of 95 degrees or higher, crews are inside except for emergency calls.
