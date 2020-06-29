Rotary Club of Savannah returns & welcomes new president

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in three and a half months The Rotary Club of Savannah was able to meet in-person today.
Following new guidelines due to COVID-19 and also following the leadership of their new president-elect.
It’s been quite a long time off.
“Well, we were on a role until February,” said outgoing Rotary Club of Savannah President Ellen Bolch.
The Rotary Club of Savannah holding their first in-person meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.
A meeting that not only marked a return but also a new beginning for the club's president elect Ted Kleisner.
“So, I first became involved with the Rotary Club of Savannah, I was 29 years old in 1973,” said Kleisner.
But despite all his years experience with Rotary this year may be like none before it.
“As we came into a new era of a pandemic the lay of the land has changed considerably.”
Kleisner working closely with Bolch and others to insure they could hold this meeting safely.
Adding social distancing, having it at a larger venue at the Savannah Convention center, masks and more.
Finding ways to keep moving forward.
“We have continued our work and transformed it,” said Bolch.
One example is their Rotary Read In for Chatham County students.
Forced to cancel the in-person reading they adapted.
“We now have virtual Rotary Read In,” Bolch says.
One of many services they've continued you provide.
As Bolch passes the torch to Kleisner both do so confidently knowing that Rotary will always find away.
Not because of who's president but because of who's behind them.
“This club is all about leadership. Every person, member of this club is a leader. An amazing group of people that have been in doing great things for our county, city and state since the founding of the club,” said Kleisner.
Although they haven’t been meeting in-person they have been able to have a paired down version of their meetings over zoom often bringing in speakers from congressman to health officials to help keep them fully informed during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.