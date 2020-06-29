Savannah Bananas preparing for first game of the season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2020 season will begin in two days for the Savannah Bananas. But before the official start, the Bananas held a special game last week.
Preparations for Wednesday's season opener are still underway at Historic Grayson Stadium, but the team says the plan to host games with fans have been in place for several months.
Team owner Jesse Cole and President Jared Orton took WTOC on a tour of the stadium Monday afternoon, providing a look at what Banana fans should expect when they come to the ballpark this summer.
Several rows of bleachers have been roped off to keep folks from sitting back to back, and there are markings taped to help create distancing when in line to get in the ballpark or for concessions.
The team has hosted two events prior to Wednesday’s game; a high school all-star game and scrimmage game last week. Both with fans to have some run through with these plans in place. Cole said he feels like those went well.
How confident is the Bananas’ organization in the plan that people will be safe at the ballpark?
“Based on what the health department has told us, based on what the city has said, based on all the support we’ve had, I am very confident that we’ve done everything we can to create the safest environment for our fans,” Cole said.
