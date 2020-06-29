Savannah State University to hold symposium on race relations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s been more than a month since the death of George Floyd which sparked a national movement towards racial equity.
Savannah State University leaders say we cannot forget what happened and must continue to strive for change.
“We want to be a part of the solution that this country needs so desperately so that our students, our staff, our faculty can live in a much better world,” says SSU Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington.
While SSU leaders know change is needed, they feel what comes next is a thoughtful, engaging, and strategic discussion. The death of George Floyd led to protests and rallies in our area and across the world several led by college students. This is something Ballard-Washington was moved by. She feels it’s important now for the university to unite in discussions that push the conversation forward. That’s why they are joining other Historically Black colleges and universities to create a symposium on race relations in America.
“Preparation is key,” she says. “Having an education, being able to guide your movement into political influence is key and so we’re so happy that we’re able to educate young minds so that when they go and try to make a substantial change they’ve got the education, the experience, the background information and the history to do it.”
Savannah State University classes begin August 17th, but leaders are working to host their first event discussing race relations in the next couple of weeks.
