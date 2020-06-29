Savannah State University to hold symposium on race relations

While SSU leaders know change is needed, they feel what comes next is a thoughtful, engaging, and strategic discussion. The death of George Floyd led to protests and rallies in our area and across the world several led by college students. This is something Ballard-Washington was moved by. She feels it’s important now for the university to unite in discussions that push the conversation forward. That’s why they are joining other Historically Black colleges and universities to create a symposium on race relations in America.