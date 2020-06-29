Tybee Island to discuss possible mask mandate at next council meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Several local municipalities are taking action and passing ordinances that require people to wear face masks in public buildings.
Mayor Shirley Sessions says this idea is something the city council is planning to discuss, but right now she says it would be too hard to enforce.
Mayor Sessions says the City of Tybee has been fortunate with not having high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases. She’s aware of the surrounding areas seeing an uptick.
She encourages everyone to wear a mask when they feel it’s necessary, but it’s not something she wants to dictate. A number of public buildings, like retail shops, are already taking it upon themselves to require people to wear them upon entering. One of the main concerns the city has in having a mandated requirement is that it’s not feasible for the city to actually enforce.
“Right now we are dealing with a lot of issues that we’re having problems enforcing,” Sessions says. “To add one more, that’s huge, on the table for our already short-staffed officers and enforcement, would it be a disservice to them?”
Mayor Sessions says the council will be discussing face masks at their July 9th meeting.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.