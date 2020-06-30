Bulloch Co. COVID-19 cases triple in June

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials in Statesboro and Bulloch County say a jump in their number of COVID-19 cases has them looking for causes and solutions.
Statesboro’s mayor says a combination of factors came together to drive up the county’s COVID-19 numbers over the past month or so.
Bulloch County’s number of positive cases more than tripled in June, with 40 new cases since Monday. The mayor says some of that can be attributed to more people getting tested. But he also points to Statesboro being a regional hub and the volume of visitors who come from neighboring counties.
“Many of those surrounding counties come to Bulloch County to go to our Walmarts, do their shopping, and go out to eat,” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar.
He says that further exposes people in the service industry, from retail to restaurants. But he's encouraged by the number of people trying to protect themselves and others.
“So I don’t think it’s a matter of our local citizens not taking it serious because when you’re out and about, you see individuals with their face mask and so forth.”
McCollar says he hopes people who’ve been taking precautions will continue to do so and the people who haven’t will start.
