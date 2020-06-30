Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-30-2020

By Dave Turley | June 30, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 3:02 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A weak frontal boundary will remain north of the area into Thursday.  The front will settle over the area Friday into Monday then dissipate Tuesday.  This will give us a chance for showers and storms everyday.  In the tropics no development expected in the next 5 days.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday night will mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

