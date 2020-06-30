Former sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A former deputy with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy has pled guilty to possession of child pornography.
Travis Tuenge, 44, faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a substantial fine as well as a period of supervised release and registration as a sex offender.
“Exploitation of children through child pornography is a despicable crime that we will not tolerate in the Southern District of Georgia,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “Travis Tuenge violated innocent children through his deviant behavior, but also violated the trust of his community and his oath of office as a law enforcement officer.”
Court documents show that Tuenge came under investigation after a report made to the Sheriff’s Office regarding suspicious text messages from Teunge alleged child victimization. An investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found images of child pornography on Teunge’s phone.
“It is of utmost importance that public officials, especially sworn law enforcement officers, committing crimes be held accountable for their actions,” said Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “The GBI remains committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure that these type cases are aggressively investigated and prosecuted in order to maintain the faith and trust of the public.”
