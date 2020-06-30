Graduation ceremony at Savannah Civic Center canceled for Bryan County High seniors

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County High School graduates and families got some heartbreaking news Tuesday.
The school district was planning to hold an in-person graduation ceremony at the Savannah Civic Center later in July, but now the Civic Center is not allowing any functions.
Many Bryan County high school parents and students are upset that an in-person will no longer be held at the civic center, they said they got their hopes up and this is a milestone that students and families won’t ever get a second chance to witness.
"It was heartbreaking and disappointing, we did the drive through anticipating an on stage graduation later."
Cynthia Huggins said though they did have a drive through ceremony, it’s just not the same.
“I know there’s circumstances but just because the Civic Center isn’t open that doesn’t mean you can’t do something else,” Huggins said. “They were going to pay to rent the civic center why not do it free on your football field, we have a large football field and we have a large community park.”
For the first time, her son made the A/B honor roll and she was looking forward to celebrating his accomplishments.
“My child has aspergers and he’s on the more intellectual end of autism. It’s just hard to deal with, everything that he’s looked forward to it’s been like well here you go, sorry we gotta take it back.”
Richmond Hill High School confirmed that they, too, will not be holding an in-person graduation ceremony at the Civic Center either.
WTOC will update you if any plans change.
