Heat continues... so does a chance of late-day storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s warm and muggy this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The forecast remains mostly dry through the morning commute.
Even the lunch-time is forecast to be pretty quiet. Hot, but quiet weather-wise.
Hot weather persists into this afternoon with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 90s. It ‘ll feel hotter than 105°; a heat advisory is in effect for coastal counties and Effingham County.
Scattered showers and storms developing by mid-afternoon and persisting into the evening. One, or two, storms may produce gusty winds in addition to plenty of lighting and brief heavy rain. Ran diminishes, gradually, this evening, but a few showers may linger overnight into early Wednesday morning.
The process of scattered storms developing in the afternoons and persisting into the evening will continues through the rest of the work-week. Independence Day may remain drier, with just isolated afternoon and early evening storms.
Wetter, even stormier, weather may return Sunday into early next week.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
