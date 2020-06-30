LIST: Area cities, towns with face mask mandates

Ga., S.C. (WTOC) - Many cities and towns are now calling for face mask ordinances as COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S.
Here is a list of where face mask mandates have passed in the WTOC Viewing Area:
Coastal Georgia
City of Savannah Mayor Van Johnson signed an emergency order requiring individuals to wear a face mask in public spaces. The emergency order goes into effect Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice. READ MORE
South Carolina Lowcountry
The City of Beaufort unanimously passed an ordinance that will require face covers for anyone entering a public building within city limits. If you are eating or drinking or have a medical issue, you do not have to wear a mask. The ordinance will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, and will last for at least 30 days. READ MORE
The Town of Hilton Head Island voted on a mandate to require face masks in public. The mandate goes into effect just before midnight on Tuesday, June 30. READ MORE
