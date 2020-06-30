NY’s Cuomo adds GA to list of states who must quarantine if residents visit

Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his daily coronavirus briefing. (Source: WWNY)
June 30, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 2:20 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just added Georgia to a list of 13 other states who must have residents self-quarantine for 14 days before a visit to New York state.

Georgia, along with California, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, and Tennessee, were added to Cuomo’s list on Tuesday.

South Carolina, which has seen a recent surge of cases, was originally on New York’s first list of eight states.

New York is one of many states that are now seeing their COVID-19 numbers on the downswing. In recent testing results, 524 people New York state residents were reported to have COVID-19 -- that’s down from over 18,000 positive results at the pandemic’s peak in April in the Empire State.

