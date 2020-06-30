2020 Race for the Cure to be held virtually in Oct.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2020 Race for the Cure will be held virtually this year in Savannah.
Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia made the announcement on Tuesday. The race, normally held in-person in the spring, will now be held the weekend of Oct. 17 and feature online activities. A virtual ceremony is also planned.
“As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is so important to protect the health of our participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors,” Aileen Gabbey, executive director for Komen Coastal Georgia, said in a statement. “We plan to host a virtual celebration and ask our friends to race and walk close to home. We’ll continue to encourage event fundraising because we still must help women in need.”
The theme of this virtual race will be “Race Where You Are.” An opening ceremony honoring survivors and top fundraisers will occur at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. Before then, the affiliate will host online get-togethers; fundraising trainings; and other remote activities leading up to the virtual event.
Registration fees are a reduced rate of $20; that includes a Race t-shirt. To register, visit www.komencoastalgeorgia.org. For more information, please contact 912-232-2535 or info@komencoastalgeorgia.org.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.