Savannah mayor to give weekly COVID-19 update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is expected to make an announcement this week about whether Savannahians will be required to wear face masks.
In his weekend update, the mayor said the time for requesting people to follow guidelines is over.
“I anticipate issuing an emergency order in the coming days mandating face coverings or masks in the public space. We have asked. We have begged. We have pleaded. We have required, and now, in the interest of public safety, it is time to mandate. We must keep Savannah and Savannahians safe,” Mayor Johnson stated.
WTOC will broadcast the mayor’s update LIVE Tuesday at 10 a.m. on-air and online here.
