Southbound traffic on I-95 at Exit 94 to be closed for at least 1 hour Wednesday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is informing drivers that southbound I-95, from Exit 94 to the Chatham County line, will be closed for at least an hour early Wednesday morning while they clean up a single vehicle crash.
A tractor trailer was driving south, approximately around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, when it left the roadway. The crash caused extensive damage to the trailer, which disabled the trailer from being moved.
The tractor trailer is taking several hours to be removed due to the contents of the refrigerated trailer having to be transferred to another refrigerated trailer to preserve the produce.
The transfer of the cargo is taking place at this time and I-95 is down to one lane of southbound traffic.
The tractor trailer will then be removed soon At that time, I-95 will be completely closed to southbound traffic from Exit 94 to the Chatham County line.
All southbound traffic will be directed to exit to Highway 204 East and take Highway 17 South to return back to I-95.
They estimate the closure to last one hour, beginning at midnight to 1 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.