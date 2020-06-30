Statesboro Mayor: City Hall closure reflects safety and caution

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Statesboro announced that City Hall would be closed this week due to a case of COVID-19.
Statesboro’s Mayor says the closing of City Hall reflects safety and caution more than anybody’s failure to avoid exposure.
A sign in the front door alerts visitors they can’t enter the building. The city confirms an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Jonathan McCollar says they closed the building and notified the people that work near that employee so they could be tested.
He says it goes to show how COVID-19 can spread even with efforts to limit exposure.
“So none of us are immune and not susceptible to the virus,” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar.
He says they used the weekend to order a deep cleaning to the building as a further precaution. He says they’ll follow the same protocols if this happens again.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.