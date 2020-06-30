Town of Hilton Head Island warning visitors of face mask ordinance

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island has a mandatory mask ordinance in place.
A person not wearing a mask in the Town of Hilton Head could be fined up to $500.
Leaders there say they’re trying to get the word out to people who live on the island and visitors.
When Hilton head passed the mandatory mask ordinance on Monday, Town leaders worried how they would distribute their new messaging.
They knew residents would be aware of the ordinance. But they worried about another group, tourists.
At Tuesday’s meeting town staff volunteered several ideas for public education including billboards and flyers. After town Council discussed options staff walked away with a new plan.
Four flashing signs reading ‘please be safe, wear a mask, it’s the law on Hilton Head Island’ will be placed along the island’s main roadways. Two additional fixed signs will also inform drivers of the ordinance.
Starting this afternoon businesses on the island will be receiving flyers created by the town educating the public on the need to wear a mask. Code enforcement officers will also be focusing on educating businesses over the next few days.
The ordinance will last for at least 30 days but it could be longer if numbers are still going up.
“I don’t have very many problems with any of this I just want to make sure we are consistent in our messaging. And that it is out and everyone is participating with the goal of the ordinance, which is to stop in to reduce the spread of the infection. On our island,” said councilmember Tamara Becker.
The Hilton Head chamber also started a mask up campaign the town says is helping spread the message. They hope to distribute free masks over the month of July.
