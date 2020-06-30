Tybee Post Theater to remain closed as other performance venues begin to open

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -In accordance to Governor Kemp’s executive order, live performance venues can reopen on Wednesday. The question of how many actually will is still up in the air.
From movies, to live concerts, to comedy and to theatrical performances, the Tybee Post Theater is always busy. Since the pandemic caused it to close, Executive Director Melissa Turner says they’ve had to reschedule dozens of shows and in turn lost a lot of revenue. Turner says the theater will open August 1, but only for movies. She says having big concerts, with a limited capacity, wouldn’t be affordable.
“Although we had been hoping to reopen for concerts August 1st, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen now,” said Melissa Turner, Executive Director of the Tybee Post Theater. “Even if we could fit 100 people in the auditorium that would not be enough to pay the bill. We’re simply not going to do it until we are at a point where the state mandates that we can fill the auditorium and the public is ready to come.”
Turner says the theater may host smaller concerts starting in August and September, but the big performances are all scheduled for next year.
