Airman rescued person that crashed into canal while suffering medical emergency

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Staff Sergeant Cody Haffly was on his way into work with the 165th Airlift Wing when something caught his attention. He says several drivers stopped alongside Dean Forest Road and were looking into Pipemakers Canal.
“After I passed them, I just thought to myself, things seem out of line, out of whack,” Haffly said. “So, I turned around and went back. When I went back, I stopped in the middle of the road and asked what was wrong, and they explained to me there was a vehicle that went into the canal, and there was a guy trapped inside.”
So Haffly, also a former Savannah firefighter, relied on that and his military training and to jump into action. He even got some help from other bystanders
“Another trucker had stopped and passed me a pipe,” he said. “I was able to break out the back window and gain access.”
In chest-deep water, Haffly made his way up to the driver, who said he was having some trouble breathing. So Haffly kept him calm until more help arrived.
“I got his name from him, told him my name, and we just sat there and talked to him. Basically just let him know that I was there, let him know I could hear the ambulances and the rest of the firefighters showing up.”
Haffly says he doesn’t consider himself a hero, just at the right place at the right time to help someone in need.
“I think I did what any other human being would have done,” he said. “We look down and we see a situation, we as people want to help others. I think the majority of mankind is gonna do that. So, I was just doing what I thought was the right thing to do at the time.”
[Previous Story: Good Samaritan helps rescue driver from submerged vehicle]
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.