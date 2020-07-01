Beaufort County Council passes ordinance requiring masks

All restaurants, retail establishments of every descriptions, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the limits of the county require employees to wear a face covering at all times that the employees are in any area where the general public is allowed or when the employees must be in close proximity to one another. This requirement also applies to all persons providing or utilizing public or commercial transportation including tours and all business or employees while interacting with people in outdoor spaces including but not limited to curbside pick-up, delivery, and service calls. All such businesses must provide face coverings or materials for the making of such face coverings for their employees.