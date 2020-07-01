City of Savannah to reveal Canal District plans through virtual meetings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah residents will soon have a chance to see what changes could be coming to the Canal District.
The Canal District is the city’s planning and development initiative, which includes the new SPLOST-funded arena.
The City of Savannah is set to conduct three virtual meetings this month to showcase their ideas for this area of West Savannah primarily around Gwinnett Street and Stiles Avenue. The first meeting will be Wednesday, July 1. The other two meetings will be on July 7 and July 16. All of those meetings will be held through Zoom. Click here for the link to Wednesday’s Zoom meeting.
Planning and Urban Design Director Bridget Lidy said she thinks the city has created a new space that people are going to want to visit in Savannah.
According to the city, the proposed master plan includes improvements to Stiles Avenue, a new wetland park, and new community spaces. The City of Savannah says a lot of the Canal District’s features already exist and the plan includes ways to better showcase them.
Although council has yet to approve the plan, the city says other approved changes to the area are already being done.
“It’s fantastic,” says Liddy. “If you go over to the Canal District right now, you can actually see the arena under construction as well as other projects that are occurring on Gwinnett Street.
The first meeting is set for Wednesday, July 1, at 2:00 p.m. The zoom meeting can be found here.
The city will also hold virtual meetings on July 7, and July 16.
After the meetings, the Metropolitan Planning Commission is asking people to complete this online survey.
For additional Arena and Canal District information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.