Community Champions: Savannah Bananas return for summer fun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There's some new - but nothing normal - about the return of baseball to Savannah. And that's just the way the Savannah Bananas like it.
“You’re still going to see the zany antics. You’re still going to see the dance team. You’re still going to see the band. They might not be in their usual location, but we’re still going to provide that great fan experience,” Bananas President Jared Orton said.
The Bananas take the field Wednesday night for the start of an abbreviated season that few thought would happen. They'll also retake their place in Savannah's summer, providing fun, live entertainment when so little of that is available.
“The coolest thing we get to see in this stadium is how people become a community within the stadium. You get that sense of people coming together in the ballpark. It becomes this new community of players, coaches, fans, interns and staff and that’s what we get to create here.”
That community will be spread out this year, as the team practices the necessary group-safety precautions: fans in masks, every other row empty, social distancing on concession lines. But the team has heard from ticket holders willing to do what it takes to see a ballgame.
"The people who believed in this from day 1 and are still coming pout in year 5, and the people who just found out about us yesterday, it's really special to bring all those people together and see the excitement that comes around the Savannah Bananas, this city and these games.
Now these WTOC Community Champions who provide a unique brand of entertainment every year, start Savannah's most unique baseball season yet.
“They expect different, but this is like different times ten. Walking in getting your temperature checked, people spread out. It’s totally different. We don’t want to depress the fun though. We’re still going to have fun; it’s just going to be in a little different way.”
