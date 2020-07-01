Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 7-1-2020

By Dave Turley | July 1, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT - Updated July 1 at 11:23 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Upper level energy will impact the area today.  A weak frontal boundary will remain near the area into Monday then dissipate Tuesday.  Low pressure may develop along the front Sunday into Monday.  This will give us a chance for showers and storms everyday.  In the tropics no development expected in the next 5 days.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 88-95.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows 72-75.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.