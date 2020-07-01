Everday Heroes: School nutrition staff

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic has brought many people together to take care of others, especially children.
The lunchroom at Julia P. Bryant Elementary might be as busy this summer as it is during the school year. Lutrella Hardy and others get here at 6 a.m. and hit the door running.
“We have to cook, get everything ready and it has to be ready by 8:15,” said Hardy.
They've packed meals and teamed with drivers to deliver to roughly 5,600 school age children every week day since shortly after the pandemic closed the schools.
“It’s so important because so many kids don’t have anything to eat at their home or their mom isn’t there to make them something,” said Faye Lundy.
“In some areas, you worry about the students and whether they’ve been fed or if they’re going to get a good meal,” said bus driver Elizabeth Byrd.
And when they finish with the lunches and get them loaded, they start packing the breakfast bags for the next day.
It might not have happened so smoothly if they didn't have people from outside the kitchen stepping in to help.
“We have principals out here, assistant principals, school nurses, teachers. Schools and titles aren’t important, just filling those bags,” said RayAnn Lee.
That kind of commitment makes them Everyday Heroes.
