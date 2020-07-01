First day of new mask mandate in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - For many towns and cities across the Lowcountry, Wednesday is the first day that the mandatory mask ordinance is being enforced. And many people are wondering who oversees that?
Shoppers experienced the new mandatory mask ordinance today.
“Oh, it’s fine. They’re a little bit hot but they are not too big of an inconvenience. And we understand why they’re needed so we are OK with it,” shopper Tom Schafer said.
“We have our masks ready for going into any stores. Even my 2-year-old has a mask with a filter on it so it’s working out well,” shopper Dhelaysa Haskins said.
In Beaufort, there is a $50 fine if code enforcement or police find you are not wearing a mask. But mask calls are not the top priority of the first responders.
Some shoppers say they believe enforcement should not fall directly on police, but on those most impacted.
“Probably the business owners. Probably not the police. We don’t want to get them involved for the smaller things they should be available for the major crimes.”
One business owner says for the most part she agrees.
“I think business owners have an obligation to their community to let the public know as they are entering into their place of, their establishment, their business, whatever it is. That they have to wear a mask,” said Jennifer Wenk, with Beaufort River Glass.
Police are still trying to discern how they can monitor the ordinance.
“We need to police ourselves. So, I would do it even if it wasn’t an ordinance.”
“It’s a hassle to wear a mask, it’s uncomfortable, it’s at the height of the season, you get hot. But it’s for 30 days and if it’s at the cost of tempering our numbers and keeping us healthy, it’s really a no brainer.”
They say for the next few days “enforcement” will more likely look like education. It’s more important to tell business owners why masks should be required then it is to find them.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.