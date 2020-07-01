Fort Pulaski closed after downed power lines on Hwy 80; parking lot and trails will reopen tomorrow

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Chatham County’s largest tourist attractions remains closed for now, but the parking lot, trails, and restrooms around Fort Pulaski are open.
The park is still in phase one of their reopening plans, meaning the fort, the visitor center, and north shoreline (Shorebird Nesting) will remain closed for now.
For those wishing to access the amenities that are available, visitors will need to pay park access fees online. A year-round digital pass is available for purchase online.
The park is closed on Tuesday as Georgia Power crews work to repair a downed power line that caused massive outages on Tybee Island.
