Georgia Southern student athlete resigns from advisory committee after controversial tweets surface

A Georgia Southern flag on a light pole on campus. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | July 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 3:24 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia Southern University student athlete resigned from a leadership position over racial comments she tweeted six years ago.

Landon Jones is a volleyball player with Georgia Southern. She resigned from her position as president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee this week.

According to Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Jared Benko, the group accepted her resignation and apology. He said in a statement, "We do not condone any form of racism within the athletic department at Georgia Southern."

Jones posted a statement on Twitter admitting what she called “racially insensitive language.” She also said quote, “A lot has changed since I was a freshman in high school and that language does not reflect who I was then and certainly not today. I’ve spoken with my teammates. I take ownership of my actions and apologize to everyone that these words may have offended.”

