Job fair being held to fill remaining positions at Plant Riverside District before grand opening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring is underway for what’s being called the biggest redevelopment project in the history of Savannah’s Landmark Historic District.
The Kessler Collection’s Plant Riverside District is set to open on July 29th and hopes to fill the remaining 50 positions before the grand opening.
There is a job fair happening Wednesday, July 1st, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the district’s Power Plant Building at 400 West River Street. Organizers say those attending the job fair will have the opportunity to meet with leadership for on-the-spot interviews and job offers and enjoy a sneak peek of Savannah’s new entertainment district. Walk-ins are encouraged.
Job openings:
Food & Beverage:
- Server
- Server Assistant
- Cocktail Server
- Bartender
- Barback
- Host
- Banquet Server
- Banquet Captain
Culinary:
- Sushi Chefs
- Stewards
Engineering and Security:
- Engineer 1
- Environmental Service
- Landscaper
- Security officer
Front Office:
- Front Desk Agent
- Night Audit
Housekeeping:
- Room Attendant
- Public Area Attendant
- Houseperson
- Turndown Attendant
