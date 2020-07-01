Kemp departs Albany for Valdosta in ‘Wear a Mask’ flyaround tour

(WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp is planning several stops in Georgia, including two stops in Southwest Georgia, on Wednesday and Thursday as part of a state flyaround tour.
Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will visit several places for the “Wear a Mask” flyaround tour.
They will encourage Georgians to follow guidance from health officials to stop the spread of COVID-19 heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
Albany, Kemp’s first stop:
The governor held a press conference at Pretoria Fields Brewery Wednesday afternoon.
Kemp first thanked those on the frontlines on the COVID-19 battle.
Kemp said there have been hundreds of Georgia businesses that have pivoted and helped out in the wake of COVID-19.
“A good friend for a long time,” Kemp said he appreciated Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler’s leadership in a time like this.
“There is some good news, despite our rising cases,” Kemp said, also noting the state’s mortality rate.
Said Kemp: “We cannot grow complacent or weary.”
Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Kemp said people should “do the right thing” in the wake of the pandemic.
“Practice social distancing. It works,” Kemp said, also noting wearing masks and washing hands.
The governor also referenced the need for those to give plasma.
Toomey referenced the “extraordinary work” done throughout Dougherty County.
“I just, from the bottom of my heart, want to you thank you for your commitment in this fight against COVID,” she said.
Toomey also referenced things that need to be done to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Pick up the phone, help us do contact tracing,” Tommey said.
Kemp has been a very important and vital resource to the community, Chris Cohilas, Dougherty County Commission chairman said.
“Every single request we have asked for,” Cohilas pointed out, has been granted by Kemp.
Cohilas said Dougherty County and partnerships with the governor and state should be a model for other areas to follow in the face of the COVID-19 battle.
Valdosta:
Departing from the Good Life City, Kemp will then head to the Azalea City.
The governor will hold a press conference at South Georgia Medical Center Smith Northview Campus.
It will be at 2 p.m. today.
