Kemp signs Georgia’s $25.9 billion budget

Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
July 1, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT - Updated July 1 at 5:54 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a $25.9 billion budget Tuesday, one day before the start of the new fiscal year. The budget promises sharp cuts but avoids unpaid employee furloughs and layoffs.

The state will spend $25.9 billion of its own revenue, a 10% cut from what was originally expected. The cuts had once been projected to be as high as 14%.

Kemp also allowed lawmakers to spend $250 million out of the state’s savings account and increased projected tobacco tax revenue by $50 million. That and an improving economic outlook led to smaller reductions.

