Leopold’s Ice Cream hosts annual “I Pledge for Ice Cream”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - July is here, and with it, the heat of summer.
Some of the most popular ways to beat the heat are restricted due to the pandemic, but enjoying some ice cream isn’t one of them.
July is National Ice Cream Month and the beginning of Leopold's I Pledge for Ice Cream Project.
As a sweet way to say, "Thank You for Your Patriotism," Leopold's Ice Cream will give any child 12 or under who can recite the Pledge of Allegiance, a free child's scoop of their homemade ice cream.
The owner says the the project is such a gratifying experience.
“It’s our tenth year of doing this. It’s so exciting for us to see the young ones, 12 and under, to come here, recite the pledge of allegiance from memory, and get a free ice cream,” said owner Stratton Leopold.
The kickoff event was Wednesday, there will be more giveaways each Monday in July from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.