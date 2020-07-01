LIVE AT 4:30 PM: SC governor, health officials to share update on COVID-19 outbreak as cases surge

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As South Carolina continues to break its own records for the high number of new COVID-19 cases announced each day, the governor has called a news conference to address the outbreak.
Gov. Henry McMaster will be joined by state health officials to speak at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
WIS will stream the briefing live right here, on air and on the WIS News Facebook page.
With the Fourth of July weekend fast approaching, it’s likely McMaster will urge residents to wear masks and practice social distancing during any public activities.
Since about two weeks after the Memorial Day holiday weekend, South Carolina has seen high numbers of new COVID-19 cases announced each day.
DHEC has made clear this surge is not just due to more testing.
While testing is more widespread, so is the virus, officials said. They are able to determine that based on the percentage of tests that come back positive each day.
For most of the month of June, South Carolina reported a positive testing rate above 10% and at times as high as 20%. For perspective, even with increased testing at the end of May, the percent positive hovered around 5% or less.
Again, officials say these numbers mean the virus is more widespread.
The last time the governor spoke, he pleaded with young people to wear face masks and social distance, because the number of people aged 11 to 30 contracting the virus is rapidly increasing.
“This is a dangerous, deadly disease,” McMaster said. “Follow the rules, wear that mask, keep your distance.”
McMaster did not, however, implement a statewide mask requirement or say he would close anything that has reopened since the state shut down at the start of the outbreak.
With his repeated statements saying he will not shut down beaches, bars or any other attractions to try to stop the spread, it would be surprising for him to announce such Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.