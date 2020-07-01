Local hospitals prepare for increase in emergency room visits ahead of July 4th weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Coronavirus isn’t the only health concern experts have ahead of the holiday. Local hospitals say they expect to see an increase in emergency room visits.
Fireworks are a holiday tradition. But with professional shows canceled this year, several are taking matters into their own hands.
“The at-home shows are concerning,” says Dr. Jay Goldstein, Medical Director at Memorial Health. “so there are a lot of the folks at home who are going to try to use to the commercial-grade fireworks and those have significant danger.”
According to the US Product Consumer Safety Commission, more than 240 people go to the ER every day around the 4th with firework-related injuries. More than 50 percent of those are burn-related, that’s why they are urging you to be smart and follow the necessary safety protocols.
“Everybody feels like fireworks are safe and they aren’t going to hurt you,” says Dr. Goldstein. “Fireworks cause a significant amount of injuries even the fireworks such as the sparklers.”
Emergency room doctors say that about a third of the injuries they see from fireworks are on children.
“Burns are probably the biggest one, but when you start to get into that 13, 14, 15-year-old range they think it’s kind of funny to point fireworks at their friends, shoot them, try and put them in bottles or metal containers and even the roman candles that shoot off those flames those cause significant burns and so you know we definitely recommend as much precaution as possible and as much oversight as possible,” Dr. Goldstein says.
While fireworks pose a huge risk, doctors say this time of year they also see a lot of injuries from boating, swimming, and the heat. They want you to be safe this holiday weekend but say they are ready to safely take care of you if needed.
