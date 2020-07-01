Masks required at Savannah Bananas game tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas will begin the 2020 season Wednesday night at Historic Grayson Stadium.
The season had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Team owner Jesse Cole and President Jared Orton took WTOC on a tour of the stadium Monday afternoon, providing a look at what Banana fans should expect when they come to the ballpark this summer.
Several rows of bleachers have been roped off to keep folks from sitting back to back, and there are markings taped to help create distancing when in line to get in the ballpark or for concessions. Stadium capacity will be limited to 50 percent.
One thing that will now be required at Bananas games is a face masks, after Savannah Mayor Van Johnson’s mask mandate took effect Wednesday at 8 a.m.
The Bananas announced their own streaming service, Bananas Insiders, in May.
Since there will be reduced capacity in Historic Grayson Stadium due to COVID-19, the club launched the service to bring the team right into your living room. The team says it will air every home game, with behind-the-scenes videos, live Q&A with coaches and players, documentaries year-round, and unique camera angles.
The Bananas will face rival, the Macon Bacon on Wednesday night at Historic Grayson Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
WTOC will be at the game and bring you coverage tonight on THE News.
