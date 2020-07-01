Online petition started to support Tattnall Co. High coach

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Tattnall County High School student has started a petition to support her former teacher who is not being allowed to coach this year. The decision involved social media posts.
Skyya Bacon, the now Georgia Southern student who started the petition, says it was important for her to stand behind Coach Jordan Huerta because she didn't want this to be swept under the rug.
Bacon’s petition has gained over 2,500 signatures asking that the school allow Huerta to coach the school’s softball and girls’ basketball teams again this year.
The school accused Huerta of engaging in racially charged banter on Facebook.
Bacon says she graduated from Tattnall County High School and she wanted to make sure everyone's voice was heard in the matter. She says Huerta is known for speaking out against injustices black people and minorities face, and she wanted Huerta to know that he not only has her support but the community's support to get through this.
“I just wanted to make sure that everyone’s voices were heard because I think it was a really, like, unjust way of punishing him for speaking out. I’m really proud of the community just coming together, it really just gives me a sense of security, if that makes sense, that people are actually taking the time out; it doesn’t take much to sign a petition but it still means a lot,” Bacon said.
Bacon says she hopes the community can learn from this and for people to know that they have a voice in situations like this.
Tattnall County Schools Superintendent Dr. Gina Williams said in a statement Tuesday the matter is still under investigation and no one has been suspended at this time.
