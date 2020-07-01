Rep. Carter releases statement on death of Richard Eckburg

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A staple in the Savannah community, Richard Eckburg, has passed away.
Congressman Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) released a statement Wednesday about the passing of Eckburg.
“The death of Dick Eckburg is a great loss for our community. Dick dedicated his life to philanthropy and helping others. Schools, colleges, churches, coastal protection groups and organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Coastal Empire all benefited from the heartfelt work of Mr. Eckburg. Savannah is a better place because of him. Dick’s family, friends and all who knew him are in our thoughts and prayers. He will be deeply missed.”
Eckburg was honored last year at the Senior Citizens, Inc. luncheon with the “Life Well Lived” award. Below is a video made by WTOC before the event:
