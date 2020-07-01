Rep. Carter releases statement on death of Richard Eckburg

Rep. Carter releases statement on death of Richard Eckburg
Richard Eckburg. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | July 1, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 8:02 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A staple in the Savannah community, Richard Eckburg, has passed away.

Congressman Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) released a statement Wednesday about the passing of Eckburg.

“The death of Dick Eckburg is a great loss for our community. Dick dedicated his life to philanthropy and helping others. Schools, colleges, churches, coastal protection groups and organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Coastal Empire all benefited from the heartfelt work of Mr. Eckburg. Savannah is a better place because of him. Dick’s family, friends and all who knew him are in our thoughts and prayers. He will be deeply missed.”

Eckburg was honored last year at the Senior Citizens, Inc. luncheon with the “Life Well Lived” award. Below is a video made by WTOC before the event:

Dick Eckburg: Legend, Leader, Life Well-Lived

Dick Eckburg is known for his commitment to serve those who serve us, but where did that drive come from? Well from an early age his parents stressed the importance of good works. Eckburg will be honored on Thursday at a Senior Citizens Inc., Savannah, GA luncheon -> http://bit.ly/2XZxRLL

Posted by WTOC-TV on Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.