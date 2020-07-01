Savannah Bananas beat Macon Bacon in season opener

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Game number one of the Savannah Bananas season is officially in the books. The team opened the 2020 season at Grayson Stadium Wednesday night with just 50 percent capacity allowed in the ballpark and masks required.
It was different just like we knew it would be. But it was also baseball and the Bananas opened the season the right way, with a blowout win over rival Macon Bacon.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Wednesday night’s game.
The Bananas open the season with an 8-0 win.
“Our staff tonight, I mean at the risk of making a bold statement, I would say it was flawless. With the exception of that triple in the last inning on my part, it was an awesome showing from our pitching staff,” said Alex Degen.
“Yeah it’s always good to get the first one under your belt and relax a little bit and just kind of see it all. I mean anytime you do something for the first time there’s always a lot of things to learn. The first night’s always crazy, especially in banana land where it’s just controlled chaos every night. It was an unbelievable night all the way around. You name it, I’m so proud of these guys. This is awesome,” said Tyler Gillum.
So it’ll be the same two teams Thursday night, this time in Macon. The Bananas looking to go 2-0 on the season and against their in state rival.
This was a night baseball fans and sports fans in Savannah have been waiting for, but it was different. There’s no doubt about that.
Only 50 percent capacity was allowed at the ball park and masks were required per Mayor Johnson’s mandate.
But even with a half-full crowd, the team still put out the elements that have made the Bananas beloved in this city.
We spoke with a few people in the crowd for the game, who said it was definitely an odd experience being at a socially distanced, mask-mandated baseball game.
But several added they were just happy to be back at the ballpark, watching a game, even in a different manner.
“You can definitely see the difference. But it’s still the game and we’re glad to be here. Oh, it’s just so wonderful to be out of the house. Absolutely love it,” said Vickie Halperin.
“It’s ok. I mean, if it gives us a chance to get to the ballpark, take our temperature, wear a mask, keep our distance, then I’m for it either way,” said Ryan Tinnerman.
So this first game that everyone had their eyes on, wanting to see how it would go, how it would look, now we know. And the Bananas hope to keep up the trend of Wednesday night’s win going on through the summer.
